Second-half surge lifts Carroll past Citronelle

By WILLIAM GRAY

OZARK — Host Carroll High School’s 21-point, second-half eruption lifted the Eagles to a 35-21 victory Friday night in a first-round game of the Class 5A state playoffs. The loss serves as a stinging end to Citronelle High’s football season.

But the loss didn’t obscure a season of achievements for the Wildcats, who followed last year’s 2-8 season with a strong 6-5 year and their first playoff berth in eight years.

The Wildcats’ three scores on the night began with a Ryan Bruner 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:49 mark in the first quarter, followed by Curtis Smith touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards in the second quarter. Citronelle lead 21-14 at halftime but was unable to reach the end zone in the remaining quarters of play.

The Eagles’ star of the game was C.J. Roberts, who carried the ball 29 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 13-yard pass for another score.

Carroll will play the Calera-Sylacauga winner in the second round.