St. Paul’s continues quest for third straight 5A state crown

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — St. Paul’s raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 45-7 win over Charles Henderson in round one of Class 5A playoff action at E. E Delaney Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Tamaurice Smith had 134 yards on only eight carries and scored two touchdowns, while Harry Bracy had 11 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Daniel Beard added a 2-yard touchdown run, while Wilson Beaverstock connected on six point-after attempts and made a 47-yard field goal as the Saints improved to 8-3.

St. Paul’s was also tough on defense as well. Jalyn Armour-Davis had two interceptions and Ryan Johnson also picked off a pass. The Saints held the Trojans to 19 yards net rushing.

DeQuavian Toney was 5 of 14 for 36 yards for Charles Henderson and was intercepted three times before leaving the game with an injury. Junior backup Noah Lowery was 9 of 15 for 84 yards.

The Saints got on the scoreboard in rapid fashion when Smith broke loose on an 81-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Moments later, Armour-Davis set up St. Paul’s second touchdown — Beard’s 2-yard run — when he intercepted Toney’s pass and returned it to the 23.

Smith scored his second touchdown of the night, a 9-yard run with 1:28 left in the first quarter. The score ended an 11-play, 63-yard drive that was aided by a personal foul on Charles Henderson.

The Saints travel to Clay Central next week for a second-round game. Clay Central easily defeated Jemison Friday night.