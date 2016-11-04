UMS-Wright advances with shutout win over Dale County

Special to the Call News

MIDLAND CITY – With the Dale County Warriors hanging tough with No. 4 UMS-Wright, the Bulldogs used a couple of special teams plays to turn momentum in a big way.

The Bulldogs blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt from the Warriors then returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in a 36-0 playoff victory over the Warriors. With the victory UMS-Wright (9-2) advances to the second round, where it will host Handley.

Dale County (7-4) concluded a turnaround season – bouncing back from a 1-9 record in 2015.

After giving up a quick score to UMS-Wright on a 54-yard touchdown run from Michael Matthews, the Warrior defense stunted a few Bulldog drives.

That allowed the offense time to find a little bit of rhythm and drive inside the Bulldogs’ 5 midway through the second quarter. On fourth and goal from inside the 2, though, Dale County was flagged for delay of game, backing it up 5 yards.

The Warriors, down 7-0, opted for a 23-yard field goal attempt. The Bulldogs surged through the middle, though, and blocked it to keep Dale County off the board.

Riding momentum, the UMS-Wright offense launched an eight-play, 80-yard drive. Matthews carried the ball the entire way, finishing the possession with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left in the first half.