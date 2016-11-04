Vigor romps in shutout win over Booker T. Washington

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD — Vigor quarterback Cameron Williams recorded three of the Wolves’ seven touchdowns in Friday night’s 47-0 Class 5A state playoff win over Booker T. Washington on the Wolves’ home field.

Vigor’s defense was relentless the entire night, forcing four turnovers in the first half, three of which led to Vigor touchdowns.

Vigor only scored once in the first quarter on a 3-yard run by Tadarian Dale, but went on to score four times in the second quarter.

Terrance Smith and Jayland Whitest dominated the quarter on the ground and both scored on runs of 5-yards and 30-yards, respectively. Williams also got in on the action, tossing a 21-yard TD pass to James Jackson and 30-yard TD pass to Charles Crawford in the quarter, to give Vigor a commanding 33-0 halftime lead.

With the score already well beyond reach, Vigor added two more scores in the third quarter to prevent any hopes of a comeback.

Nygel Shamburger scored on a 41-yard run in the quarter, and Williams ran in a 3-yard quarterback keep up the middle to cap off the Vigor Scoring.

Vigor will host Beauregard next Friday in round two.