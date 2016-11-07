Washington County High continues appeal of AHSAA ruling

By TOMMY HICKS

CHATOM — After spending more than three hours at Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, Washington County High School head football coach Al Earnest left to return to the school and lead his team’s practice session.

Just in case.

On Monday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association, following WCHS’s self-reported possible rules violation for using an ineligible player in its first-round game in the Class 2A state playoffs, ruled the school had indeed violated the rule. The AHSAA placed the school on one year’s probation, assessed it a fine and declared WCHS had to forfeit its win over Samson in the first round, a move that knocked WCHS out of the playoffs and placed Ariton, which would have been eliminated from the playoffs with its loss to WCHS, back in the playoffs.

WCHS was originally scheduled to play No. 6-ranked Elba Friday night in Chatom. After the forfeiture ruling, Samson was then scheduled to play Elba in Elba. Following all of those decisions, WCHS filed an appeal with the AHSAA. That appeal was denied.

But WCHS continued its fight to have the decision overturned, which led to an interesting Thursday for each of the parties concerned — the AHSAA, WCHS, Elba and Samson — and led to WCHS officials, attorneys and fans gathering at the Washington County Courthouse, where AHSAA executive director Steve Saverese was also present.

Elba and Samson filed a joint lawsuit against the AHSAA in Geneva County Thursday morning, according to Tatum Turner, one of the lawyers representing WCHS’s interests. The schools did not ask for a hearing, but instead asked for a temporary restraining order, which a Geneva County circuit court judge signed. The order directed the Samson at Elba game to take place.

Attorneys representing WCHS, in turn, had a Washington County judge file an order in WCHS’s favor directing the originally scheduled game between Elba at WCHS take place Friday. That creates two circuit court orders — an order that says Samson plays Elba in Elba Friday night and one that says Elba plays WCHS in Chatom Friday night.

Turner said he anticipates the AHSAA will file a petition with the Alabama Supreme Court, probably sometime Thursday evening, asking that the decisions be set aside or stayed until the state Supreme Court can decide what will happen. There was no indication when the action might take place or when a ruling on what will happen will take place.

Turner said, “There are a lot of ifs out there.’’ Those include what decision he Alabama Supreme Court might make and when it might make it; when the playoff game will be played and what schools will be involved.

“I guess we’ll be getting something to let somebody know whether Elba will be showing up here (Friday) night,’’ Turner said.

Zac Turner, another attorney representing WCHS’s interests, said attorneys informed WCHS officials that if the Supreme Court does not resolve the conflicting orders by Friday, then the AHSAA will likely cancel the game (Elba at WCHS or Samson at Elba) until a later date. Whether that game would be played Saturday or Monday or another day is unknown.

With government offices closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day it is possible a decision would not be forthcoming until after Friday, when the game is scheduled to be played.

For now — and WCHS’s attorneys suggested a decision could be made later Thursday evening — the three teams are in limbo, awaiting a final decision on what teams will play and where in the second-round Class 2A state playoff game.