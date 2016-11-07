Washington County out of playoffs

By TOMMY HICKS

Washington County’s victory over Samson Friday night in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A state football playoffs turned into a loss Monday afternoon.

WCHS, which was set to host No. 6-ranked Elba this week in the second round of the playoffs following its 42-14 win over Samson, instead will no longer be eligible to play this season, based on an AHSAA ruling.

The school’s football team has been fined, placed on probation for one year and ordered to forfeit its win over Samson for violating AHSAA eligibility rules, according to a press release from the AHSAA office in Montgomery.

The ineligible was not named in the press release.

As such, Samson, which thought its season had ended with the loss to Washington County, gets the forfeited win and will now travel to Elba this Friday in a second-round game.

According to the press release, Washington County self-reported the violation to the AHSAA office once it was notified of the potential infraction. Washington County apparently played an ineligible player in violation of the AHSAA home rule, found on page 34 of the 2016-17 AHSAA handbook. The school forfeited the win over Samson in which the ineligible player participated.

According to the press release, the probationary period serves as a warning that other violations of that nature could bring further sanctions against the school.

Washington County head coach Al Earnest was not available for comment on the ruling. Likewise, efforts to reach AHSAA officials for further comment on the ruling were unsuccessful.

The forfeiture leaves Washington County’s record officially at 6-4 this season. It leaves only Leroy, also participating in the Class 2A playoffs, as the only remaining Washington County team still chasing a state championship. The Bears play at Aliceville this Friday after defeating Ariton 26-0 in the first round. Millry, which earned a spot in the Class 1A playoffs, lost to Georgiana 28-6 last Friday on the road.

On the field Friday, Washington County demonstrated its versatility and its ability to score on offense. Michael Anderson had eight carries for 129 yards, including touchdown runs of 38 and 48 yards. He also hauled in a 22-yard scoring pass from quarterback Cade Glass. Austin Kinsey also had a big night, carrying the ball 23 times for 176 yards. He caught a 29-yard scoring pass and threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Jalen Holcombe. Dheir Kinsey had five carries for 58 yards, including a 9-yard scoring run. As a team, the Bulldogs collected a whopping 529 total yards.

Last season, WCHS finished the year 10-3, Earnest’s first season as head coach, and advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs before being eliminated.