Sheriff’s Department is looking for murder suspect

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshalls are asking for the public’s help in locating a man, JOSEPH CARTER, 30, who is believed to be responsible for a shooting death in Creola.

According to MCSO officials they were contacted by members of the Creola Police Department shortly after 2 a.m. today to assist in the investigation of a murder at I-65 North just south of the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Joe Nathan Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Deputies reported that a female witness on the scene stated that she had been in a vehicle with Thomas and Carter earlier that evening. She also stated that she and Thomas were outside the vehicle when she heard a gunshot and saw Thomas fall to the ground. The female witness fled into nearby woods and contacted authorities. At this time the female witness is not being charged.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshalls are currently searching for JOSEPH CARTER (DOB 8/18/86) for 1st degree murder. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact 251-574-8633. You may also report anonymously using our MOBILE COUNTY SHERIFF’S APP or their website, http://www.mobileso.com/report-a-crime/.