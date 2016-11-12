Blount 27, McAdory 25 (for web)

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Reporter

EIGHT MILE—Blount kept its championship hopes alive when Kadarius Toney hit LeBarron Jones with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the game and held on for a nail-biting 27-25 win over McAdory in Round 2 of the Class 6A playoffs at Leopard Stadium on Friday night.

Toney finished the night 16-of-28 for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Two of them were to Collins Woods III and the other two were to Jones. Woods finished the night with five receptions for 130 yards, while Jones also had five receptions for 117 yards.

“The effort that we put in this week, it paid off,” said Toney regarding the winning touchdown play. “LeBarron ran a slant and go. We work on it all the time, and the timing was just perfect.”

“I’m proud of my guys,” said Blount coach Lev Holly. “We talk about character and facing adversity. It’s just heart, man, it’s belief. “

McAdory attempted a hook and lateral as time was running out. However, the receiver missed the pitchback and the Leopards recovered and ran out the clock. Malcolm Askew was 12 of 24 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (8-4), who managed only 27 net yards rushing.

McAdory went up 14-0 lead in second quarter when Askew hit Willie Langham on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Willie Langham and later hit Willie Stokes on a 33-yard score. The first Yellow Jacket score was set up when a bad snap on a Leopards’ punt attempt put the ball on the 26. The Leopards, however, cut the lead in half when Toney hit Woods on a 34-yard scoring strike with 1:34 left before halftime.

Blount goes on the road to play Park Crossing next Friday night.