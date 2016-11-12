Handley drops UMS

By Robert Buchanan

Staff Reporter

Handley withstood a late UMS drive to defeat the Bulldogs 20-14 in a hard fought second round 4A playoff game Friday night at Cooper Stadium.

After at 33-yard fourth quarter field goal by Handley’s Hudson Burns, UMS drove from its 41 to the Tigers 17 where the Bulldogs faced a fourth and six. But on the pivotal play defensive end Dre’ Watkins sack quarterback Tanner Allen to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Handley, 10-2- advances to the next round of the playoffs while the Bulldogs season ends at 9-3