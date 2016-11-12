McGill-Toolen uses comeback to top Enterprise

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Bubba Thompson hit Marlon Williams on an 83-yard touchdown bomb on fourth-and-7 with 1:04 left in the game at Lipscomb Stadium Friday night as No. 1 McGill-Toolen pulled off an unbelievable 27-23 win over Enterprise to advance to the third round of the 7A state playoffs.

The Jackets will host Central-Phenix City in the semifinals next week. Central easily defeated Auburn Friday night.

Andrew Osteen kicked what appeared to be the game-winner with 2:03 to play to give No. 4 Enterprise a 23-20 lead, but the Jackets (12-0) took the ensuing kickoff at their own 20 and promptly lost three yards on three plays before Thompson found Southern Cal commit Williams streaking down the middle of the field and dropped it over his right shoulder at the Enterprise 45. Williams broke a jersey tackle at the 40 and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone as the McGill fans went berserk.

Thompson finished 12-of-19 for 253 yards with two interceptions and two TDs. He also hit Williams on a 6-yard TD pass. Tre Robinson carried 25 time for 125 yards and Osteen kicked three field goals for Enterprise (10-2).

Osteen’s 37-yard field goal staked Enterprise to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but the lead might’ve been more if he hadn’t misfired twice from 35 yards out and again from 25 yards away. Marcus Jones’ 68-yard punt return accounted for the Wildcats’ other points of the half, while McGill-Toolen scored on Trey Roberson’s pin-balling 13-yard TD run and Williams’ 5-yard dash to the end zone.

Thompson was 6 of 10 for 111 and an interception in the first half.