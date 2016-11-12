By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile Christian turned back visiting Montevallo High 36-14 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Harrison Field on Friday night.

Jordan Graddy rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns, picked off one pass and broke up five others, while Landon Hirtreiter was 5-of-12 passing for 132 yards with a pair TD passes to Eric Poelinitz, who had 3 receptions for 92 yards and 109 all-purpose yards on the night, Cameron Alexander added a 53-yard scoring run, Troy Young ran 21 times for 140 yards and Beau Horn kicked a 31-yard field goal and three PATs for the Leopards.

Jarius Sullens returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown and ran for another TD and a 2-point conversion, while Zachary Oden was 22-of-44 passing for 168 yards and two interceptions, Tre’Shawn Brown had seven catches for 86 yards and 108 all-purpose yards and Daquan Bryant had nine receptions for 59 yards and 87 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs (10-2).

Mobile Christian (11-1) will travel to Oakman for the quarterfinals next Friday.