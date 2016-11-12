Webb leads Beauregard past Vigor

By LeeQuinton Blackmon

Sports Correspondent

Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb scored six of Beauregard’s seven touchdowns in Friday night’s 48-20 win over Vigor in a Class 5A state playoff game in Prichard.

With the win, Beauregard (10-1) advances to a third round clash with Carroll (12-0) next Friday in the Class 5A playoffs, while Vigor’s season comes to an end at 8-4.

Webb accounted for a bulk of Beauregard’s offense as he rushed for 260 yards in the game, while scoring at least once in every quarter.

Vigor surprised everyone by attempting an onside kick on the opening kickoff, and after successfully recovering the kick, quarterback Cameron Williams scored the game’s first points n a 28-yard run to put the Wolves up 7-0.

But from then on, it was all about Webb.

Webb scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 10 yards and nine yards. He also scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 25 yards and three yards to give the Hornets a 28-7 halftime lead.

Vigor answered back on the first drive of the second half with a 60-yard passing TD from Williams to Charles Crawford, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the red hot Beauregard offense.

The Hornets continued to pile on the points with touchdown runs of eight yards by Webb and a six yarder by Ki Holmes.

Williams tossed another TD pass to Ronald Smith for a nine yard score early in the fourth quarter, and Webb capped off the scoring with a 49-yard sprint to the end zone on the very next possession.