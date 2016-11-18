Graddy leads Mobile Christian past Oakman

STAFF REPORT

Jordan Graddy returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and had another score on a 6-yard run in helping the Mobile Christian Leopards slam Oakman 44-12 in a quarterfinal game of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.

The win improved Mobile Christian’s record to 12-1 on the season and represented the team’s 12th consecutive victory. Oakman ends the season with an 8-5 record. The Leopards will meet Gordo in the semifinals next week. Gordo defeated Bayside Academy 55-21. In the other 3A semifinal next week, Piedmont will face Ohatchee. Piedmont beat Weaver 52-28 and Ohatchee beat Randolph County 31-0.

Graddy returned punts 42 and 48 yards for scores, one in the second quarter and the other in the third period. Troy Young scored two first-quarter scores on runs of 1 yard and 3 yards. Beau Horne had a 29-yard field goal to start the Leopards’ scoring. Mobile Christian led 17-0 after the first period and 37-6 at halftime. Cameron Horne threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Eric Poelinitz for Mobile Christian in the second quarter.

The Leopards collected 331 total yards while Oakman managed just 222. Young rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries and Cam Alexander had 100 yards on eight carries. Poelinitz caught three passes for 83 yards.