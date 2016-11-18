Jackson slams St. Paul’s to reach Class 5A semifinals

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

MOBILE — The Jackson defense forced six turnovers that led to 21 points while the Aggies’ rushing game came to life in the second quarter as they took a 35-9 victory over St. Paul’s in the Class 5A quarterfinals at E.E. Delaney Stadium on Friday night.

The game marked the third consecutive year the two 5A, Region 1 teams have met in the playoffs. St. Paul’s defeated Jackson in the semifinals the previous two seasons and went on to win the 5A state crown both years. The victory sends the Aggies to the semifinals next week where they will face Beauregard, which defeated Carroll of Ozark 56-21 Friday night.

The Jackson-St. Paul’s series, which is only three seasons old, now finds St. Paul’s leading 4-2.

Kendarian Handy-Holly, who had two interceptions, ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Tyler Abston added 106 yards and a 51-yard TD, while Michael Phillips chipped in 82 rushing yards and a 21-yard score. Cortez Jackson had a pair of second-half touchdowns, scoring from 5 and 8 yards. Cooper Christian was 9 of 16 passing for 102 yards and Gardner Binion booted five PATs for the Aggies, now 10-2 on the season.

Wilson Beaverstock booted a 34-yard field goal and Tamaurice Smith rushed for 76 yards and a 5-yard touchdown for St. Paul’s. Quarterback Swift Lyle was 15 of 34 passing for 103 yards and four interceptions, while Tyler Padgett caught six passes for 62 yards to pace the Saints, who finished the year with a 9-4 record.