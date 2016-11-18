Man charged with murder in May shooting in Mobile

UPDATE: Police spokeswoman Charlette Solis said that police responded Thursday to a call at a local hospital for a man shot, and when officers arrived, they realized the man was Grimes. After he was treated for what Solis described as a non-life threatening injury, Grimes surrendered to police, she said.

It was not said immediately who wa responsible for shooting Grimes.

———————————————————————-

MOBILE — Mobile police Thursday night charged 23-year-old Antonio Devon Grimes with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found slain on the city’s north side on May 7.

Thaddeus Knight was shot to death and found on the side of the street in the early morning hours at Peach and Persimmon streets. Grimes, who was known by the street name “Tony Head,” was booked into Mobile Metro Jail shortly before midnight Thurday, less than a day after police releasd a wanted bulletin on him. According to Metro Jail information, Grimes gave an address on PLeasant Valley Rod at the time of his booking.

To date, there have been 39 homicides in Mobile, a sharp increase from 2015 with still a month and a half left in the year.