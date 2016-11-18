McGill-Toolen headed back to Class 7A title game

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Bubba Thompson passed for 379 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another as defending champ McGill-Toolen strong-armed its way back into the Class 7A state title game with 35-21 win over Central -Phenix City at Lipscomb Stadium Friday night.

The Jackets (13-0) will play Hoover for thr 7A crown on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championship. Hoover defeated Gadsden City 42-14 Friday night.

Thompson lit up the Red Devils’ secondary to the tune of 209 yards in the first half alone, tossing TD strikes of 51 yards to Marlon Williams and 13 yards to Brandon Hinton for a 14-0 lead before Central closed it to 14-7 on Jaxton Carson’s 2-yard run.

Thompson, a 6-foot-3 senior, continued his onslaught in the second half, hitting Jalen Tolbert on a 53-yard scoring pass, finding Williams again from 60 yards out and scoring himself on an 18-yard run.

Zion Webb hit Justyn Ross on a 48-yard TD toss and Carson’s 4-yard run accounted for the other Red Devils’ scores. Both teams also blew scoring opportunities they’d have loved to have back. Webb’s 84-yard TD pass to Justyn Ross was wiped out by an ineligible man downfield penalty on the Red Devils and Williams fumbled after a hard hit at the 1 when it looked like he was going in on a reverse with just 12 seconds left in the half that would’ve put the Jackets up by two touchdowns.

Carson finished with 136 yards on 22 carries for Phoenix City (11-2).