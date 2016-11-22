Downtown agencies to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

By MARK KENT

MOBILE — Thanksgiving dinners will be served to people in need at three major downtown Mobile aid agencies on Thursday.

The Mobile Waterfront Rescue Mission will feed people from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their mission at 279 N. Washington Ave. Phone 433-1847 for details.

Wings of Life at 800 St. Louis St. will begin feeding people at noon. Phone 432-5245 for more information.

The Salvation Army will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1009 Dauphin St., about two blocks west of Broad Street in Midtown. More information can be found received by phoning 438-1625.