Group planning tourist attraction at Fort Conde

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

One of the owners of Gulf Coast Ducks revealed to the Mobile City Council during its meeting on Tuesday a plan to use Fort Conde as a place to draw tourists.

“We are in the process of finalizing an agreement with the History Museum of Mobile where we would rent out Fort Conde and turn it into a new attraction, which we hope will be a year-round attraction that would draw tourists and become a place that everyone will love and want to (visit) multiple times a year,” said Scott Tindle, one of the Gulf Coast Ducks owners.

Tindle, whose Gulf Coast Ducks uses amphibious vehicles for tours of various Mobile attractions, said his vision for the fort is one of interactive history.

“The idea is to create a vision where the fort is ever evolving and changing,” he said. “The fort was ruled by the French, the Spanish, the British and the Americans over a 100-year period, and we want to bring together all those periods and have them rotate quarterly.

“We’ll always be evolving, and it’ll always be something new. It’s never finished; it’ll be a vibrant attraction and maintain its historical elements, and it will be a lot of fun.”

Tindle stressed that while the owners of Gulf Coast Ducks will be over the project, it is a separate entity from Gulf Coast Ducks itself.

“At Gulf Coast Ducks, we like to tell people that we like to trade your time for fun, and we’ll carry over that same philosophy with this new company where we’ll activate the fort and turn it into something fun,” he said. “It’s called edutainment, where we educate people and have entertainment, and that’s what the fort will do.’’

Tindle said there was no exact timetable for when the project will take effect, but said it would depend on how soon the agreement can be finalized.

“We’re hoping that it will be weeks, not months,” he said.

In other action, the city council:

Authorized a contract with Constantine Engineering, Inc. for program management services/2017 capital improvements projects in the amount of $288,519 for all seven districts.

Authorized an administrative services contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for the City of Mobile Health and Dental Plan.

Authorized a contract with Simplex Grinnell for fire extinguisher maintenance service for various city locations in the amount of $25,500.