Mobile Christian headed to Class 3A state title game



By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Two big interceptions by Ben Coleman, the last coming with 1:27 remaining in the game, helped Mobile Christian to a 21-14 win over Gordo in a Class 3A semifinal game at Lamar Harrison Stadium on Friday night.

Coleman’s interceptions, along with two touchdowns by Cam Alexander, ensured the Leopards (13-1) a trip to the 3A state championship game on Thursday at 11 a.m. against defending state champion Piedmont at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alexander’s two touchdowns — a 5-yard run in the third quarter and a 21-yard screen pass reception, where he tight-roped the sidelines for the go-ahead score with 11:12 left to play — were the two big offensive highlights for the Leopards, who finished the game with 345 yards of total offense. The go-ahead score was set up when Gordo muffed a punt and the Leopards recovered at the Green Wave 20.

Cam Horne, who completed his first six passes, finished the night 14 of 17 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Troy Young was bottled up by the Gordo defense for most of the game, but still managed to gain 61 yards on 18 carries.

Collin Herring was the workhorse for Gordo (13-1) as he finished the night with 103 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Koy Chapman finished the night completing 12 of 23 passes for 85 yards and a score.

eMobile Christian drew first blood on the first play of the game when Horne hit Eric Poelinitz on a 59-yard screen pass for a touchdown. The Leopards had two other chances to score in the first half, but Beau Horn’s 38-yard field goal attempt was short and Young was hit at the 1-yard line and fumbled at the 3 on the third play of the second quarter.

The Green Wave tied the game when Chapman hit Xavier Lanier on a 7-yard scoring strike with 2:07 left in the half. The play was set up when punter William Langdon, on fourth-and-2, threw to a wide-open Kevonte Sherron for a 30-yard gain.

Alexander put Mobile Christian back up when he scored from 5 yards out with 8:14 left in the third quarter before Gordo answered with Herring’s 3-yard touchdown run on its ensuing possession to tie it 14-all.

Mobile Christian made several great defensive plays in the fourth quarter following Alexander’s go-ahead score, and with time running out and Gordo forced to pass, Coleman came up with his second interception of the night in the end zone to turn back the Green Wave’s final drive.