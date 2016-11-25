Beauregard tops Jackson in Class 5A semifinal



By MARK KENT

JACKSON — After the Jackson Aggies stormed back from a 24-0 deficit to lead 25-24 with 8:39 to play, Beauregard scored three late touchdowns to win 45-25 in a Class 5A semifinal game Friday night in Jackson.

The Hornets (13-1) will play Wenonah in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Jackson finished its season with a 10-4 record.

Dearies Pritchett caught a 12-yard TD pass from Cooper Christian for a 25-24 lead before Beauregard’s late surge.

Two-way star La’Damian Webb had a 62-yard scoring run and a pick-six for 62 yards to salt the game away for the Hornets. He earlier had a 1-yard TD run and another interception to lead the Hornets.