Two teens charged with murder in Delauna Powell slaying

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Mobile police late Wednesday night arrested two teenagers, one just 16 years old, and charged each in connection with the high-profile killing of 24-year-old Delauna Anderson Powell on Oct. 18.

Antonio Demetrius Lang, 18, of Mobile, was charged with capital murder, while 16-year-old Israel Bernard Hall was charged with murder, according to records at Mobile Metro Jail, where both teens are now being held.

Powell, a mother of a 5-year-old, was killed inside her car in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 while stoppped at a stop sign at Duval Street and the I-10 service road. According to police, the killers walked up to her car and fired into it, mortally wounding Powell, who was able to drive a short distance from the shooting site before she crashed her car.

The killing, the 34th of 40 homicides so far this year in Mobile, took place during a particulaly deadly month in the city and sparked a wave of outrage and fear in the community due to the apparent random nature of the crime. When Powell’s funeral was held later in the month, so many people attended the service at Little Flower Catholic Church that not everyone who wanted to be on hand could be seated inside.

According to police, Powell was on her way to a work training session when she was killed.

Lang has two other recent charges pending against him, one for third-degree robbery and another for carrying a pistol without a permit. Hall, who is being charged as an adult, had a warrant pending against him for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in an unrelated case.