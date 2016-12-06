Pearl Harbor Commemoration Set

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will hold a special service commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion.

“The 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be a somber time of reflection this year,” commented Janet Cobb, executive director. “The years have taken their toll on the survivors, and only a few of those heroes remain among us.”

The program this year will feature a presentation on the Army Air Corps pilots at Pearl Harbor. The speaker, Bob Jaques, is a recently retired contract historian from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. “He’s a Navy veteran, a private pilot and will give the audience a different approach to that day of infamy,” stated Cobb.

The 75th Anniversary Commemoration of Pearl Harbor is free of charge and open to the public. Admission and park entry fee will be waived for the presentation.

For more information call 433-2703 or visit our Facebook page at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.