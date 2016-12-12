Citronelle police arrest suspect in hostage situation

By WILLIE GRAY

Citronelle police and investigators from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene of a domestic issue that escalated into a hostage situation and a standoff with police.

The house where the crime took place is located on Grove Park, off North Fourth Street.

One male suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. and is being transported to a hospital for evaluation.

At least one female, who had been held against her will in the house, escaped injury.

More details in the case are expected to be released as the investigation continues. Check this week’s Call News for full details.