MSCO working double homicide, suspect identified

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a reported double homicide at 15260 Highway 43, at or near the intersection of Weaver Road in the Bucks community.

According to sources at the scene, victims include one man and one woman. Names and ages of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Officers are currently on the scene as well as searching for the alleged suspect, who has been identified as Steven Lavern Weaver, 55, of McIntosh.

Barry Steam Plant, located near the scene, has been placed on safety lock-down while the investigation continues.

The search for Weaver has now been extended to Calvert and south Washington County.

This breaking news story will be updated when more details become available.