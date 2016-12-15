Suspect in custody, MSCO investigating double homicide

STAFF REPORT

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide that occurred at 15260 Highway 43, at or near the intersection of Weaver Road in the Bucks community.

According to sources at the scene, victims include one man and one woman. Names and ages of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Officers are currently on the scene as well as searching for the alleged suspect, who has been identified as Steven Lavern Weaver, 55, of McIntosh.

Barry Steam Plant, located near the scene, was temporarily placed on safety lock-down while the investigation unfolded.

The search for Weaver was extended to Calvert and south Washington County.

*UPDATE*

Murder suspect, Steven Lavern Weaver, turned himself into authorities earlier this morning at the Citronelle Police Department.

Weaver has been on the run from police for nearly 24 hours after having been reported as being the suspect in a double homicide yesterday.

According to law enforcement authorities, Weaver is being questioned and will be transferred to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department later this morning for farther questioning and processing.

This breaking news story will be updated when more details become available.