Man charged in Mobile’s 43rd 2016 homicide

Staff Report

MOBILE — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder early this morning in connection with Mobile’s 43rd homicide of 2016, according to Mobile police.

The slaying took place in the Pathway Apartments off Florida Street about 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said that officers were responding to a disorderly situation call at the complex when they discovered the man dead.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Shortly after midnight, police arrested Dominique Marcel Johnson, 22, of Carlyle Close in Mobile and charged him with murder. Johnson is in Mobile Metro Jail currently without bail.

Officers so far have not divulged what led to the shooting.

The killing means that 20 more people have died violently in Mobile during 2016 than in all of 2015, when there were 23 reported homicides.