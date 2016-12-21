Richardson receives 20-year sentence for 2012 ax murder

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Kenny Richardson, who was found guilty in the October 2012 ax slaying of Chunchula resident Rayford Rivers, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Rick Stout imposed the sentence on Richardson, 22, after hearing statements from family members of the victim, as well as statements from Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright and defense attorney Art Powell.

“It’s a very difficult case to understand,” Stout said prior to imposing the sentence. “What caused this, we’ll never know. It’s very difficult with the sentencing, but it doesn’t take away from the tragedy.”

Family members who spoke during the sentencing said there was no reason for Richardson to take Rivers’ life.

“He (Richardson) had no one to help him,” said Richard Rivers, one of the victim’s sons. “My father took him in. Why he killed him, I don’t know, but he did not deserve to die in the manner he did.”

Under state guidelines, Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving at least 15 years of the sentence.

Neither Wright nor Powell commented on the sentence, and Rivers’ family members left without commenting to the Call News.

“Four different mental health professionals examined (Richardson) over the last four years, and they all agree that he is severely autistic and mentally retarded,” Powell said. “It’s not to the extent that he could be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but it is certainly a significant factor in the outcome of the case.”

Rivers, 67, was killed at his John Shinn Road residence by Richardson on October 2, 2012. The next day, Richardson turned himself in to Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies and confessed to committing the crime. Richardson applied for youthful offender status, but was denied on November 30, 2013 and ordered to stand trial.