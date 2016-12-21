UPDATE: Saraland police officer shot, airlifted to USA Medical Center

By EMMETT BURNETT

SARALAND — A Saraland police officer was shot Wednesday morning while responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Martha Alleyn Drive.

Officer Jackie Tucker is in critical condition at USA Medical Center after being shot in the head. According to Saraland Police Chief James West, Tucker and another officer responded to the call of a domestic dispute that was received at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Immediately upon arriving at 1118 Martha Alleyn Drive, shots were fired at the officers, according to West, with Tucker being hit. Shots were exchanged and another person, believed to be a suspect, was also shot. Tucker was airlifted to USA Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday night. The possible suspect who was shot was transported to Springhill Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night, a prayer vigil was held for Tucker at Neighborhood Park, with several people in attendance.

West said law enforcement officers went door-to-door in the neighborhood in hopes of uncovering information that would assist in the investigation of the shooting. He noted that officers with the Saraland Police Department, Chickasaw Police Department, Satsuma Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service were all at the scene assisting following the incident to assist in the investigation.

West also noted that Wednesday’s response was not the first time Saraland officers had been dispatched to the 1118 Martha Alleyn Drive location.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.