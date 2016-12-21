Satsuma student perishes in auto accident

By EMMETT BURNETT

Alexandra (Allie) Nicole Honeycutt, a senior at Satsuma High School, was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. According to Creola Police Chief Rick Davies, the accident occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 65 at mile marker 21.

No other information is being released at this time pending further investigation.

News of the accident spread quickly at Satsuma High School, as students gathered in the school gym for an impromptu vigil. Students were somber, tearful and for the most part, quietly consoled each other for the loss of their friend. Area pastors were on hand for counselling.

“We are here to share their grief,” said Pastor Ed Litton of Redemption Church in Saraland. “They are sharing grief with each other. Grief is a process that takes time to work through. There is shock on these faces but they are doing well, handling it.”

Pastor Roy Hill of First Baptist Church of Satsuma added, “We are here to show the love Christ has for us. We are here because we love this community.”

In written statement released the day of the tragedy, Satsuma School Board Superintendent Dr. Joe Walters noted, “The Satsuma Gator family is greatly saddened by the loss of senior, Alexandra (Allie) Nicole Honeycutt. Allie was a vivacious, energetic student who touched her classmates in a positive manner. She was an uplifting friend and beautiful person who will long be carried in the hearts of the Gator Family.”

Dr. Walters added, “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from the surrounding communities, churches, and alumni, as well as our own Satsuma community. Our Thoughts and prayers are with Allie’s family.”

Satsuma Schools started its first day of Christmas break on Dec. 20.

The Call News will have more on this story as news becomes available.