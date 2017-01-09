Caster sentenced to 10 years for traffic death

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — A Mobile County Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Thaddeus Antonio Caster, 24, of Citronelle to 10 years in prison for a fatal car wreck that took the life of an 18-year-old man late in 2015.

Caster had previously pleaded guilty to reckless murder before Circuit Judge Charles Graddick in connection with the early morning crash on Dec. 12, 2015, on Coy Smith Highway west of Mount Vernon.

Passenger Donald Coleman was killed in the single-vehicle crash and Caster and another passenger were injured. According to defense attorney Tony Marsal, Caster saw Coleman and his friend walking down the road about 2 a.m. and offered them a ride just before the wreck.

Coleman, who was sitting in the back seat, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected in the wreck.

Before Graddick imposed the sentence Monday, Caster, wearing a pressed white dress shirt, black pants and brown dress shoes, apologized to the judge for the actions that caused Coleman’s death. There were no victim-impact statements or statements on Caster’s behalf that were presented in the brief hearing before Graddick, and Caster was led away immediately afterward.

Coleman was the last of nine teenagers, ages 14-19, who had died in a spate of fatal car accidents in north Mobile County between September 2014 and the end of 2015. All but one were single-vehicle crashes.