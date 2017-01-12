Mobile County places eight on state’s ‘failing schools’ list
STAFF REPORT
Eight Mobile County Public School System schools are included on the list of “failing schools” released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.
The list includes a total of 75 schools from across the state.
Most of the schools on the list are high schools, and that was the case as it pertained to Mobile County schools that are included.
The Mobile County schools named to the list are:
B.C. Rain High School
Booker T. Washington Middle School
Blount High School
C.L. Scarborough Model Middle School
Theodore High School
LeFlore High School
Vigor High School
Williamson High School
One school from Washington County — McIntosh High School — is also included on the list.