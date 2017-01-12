Mobile County places eight on state’s ‘failing schools’ list

STAFF REPORT

Eight Mobile County Public School System schools are included on the list of “failing schools” released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.

The list includes a total of 75 schools from across the state.

Most of the schools on the list are high schools, and that was the case as it pertained to Mobile County schools that are included.

The Mobile County schools named to the list are:

B.C. Rain High School

Booker T. Washington Middle School

Blount High School

C.L. Scarborough Model Middle School

Theodore High School

LeFlore High School

Vigor High School

Williamson High School

One school from Washington County — McIntosh High School — is also included on the list.