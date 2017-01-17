Mobile City Council greenlights several projects

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council gave the green light to contracts for dredging, park improvements, and a management plan for a Three-Mile Creek greenway during Tuesday’s meeting, as well as making changes to a Downtown Development District zoning regulation.

Councilman Levon Manzie introduced a motion to make an amendment to Ordinance 64-026 in the zoning regulations and put it back on Tuesday’s agenda. The amendments were originally brought up during the May 24, 2016 council meeting and tabled on June 21 to allow time for the staff to meet with interested citizens and consider additional input from the public.

“This was for the downtown area for parking lots,” said City Council President Gina Gregory. “It is mainly to provide for buffering for parking lots and to clean up parking lots to make them more fitting for the community. It passed the Planning Commission some time ago.”

One of the contracts passed was a $90,000 contract with Dorsey & Dorsey Engineering, Inc. to dredge Langan Park, a project that according to Gregory, would be very expensive.

“The dredging for Langan Park is just a contract for engineering work,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to be done and it has needed to be done for a very long time. At least, this is a first step. As Nick Amberger (city engineer) said during our pre-conference meeting, it’s going to be an expensive process, especially with dredging.”

In addition, a contract with J. Hunt Enterprises, General Contractors, LLC for Maitre Park Improvements — which included a combination football and soccer field — was also approved. The contract amount was for $175,000.

Councilman C.J. Small, who represents the area where Maitre Park is located, said money from Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funds will give the facility some much-needed improvements.

“This has been in the works for a couple of years,” he said. “We had to go through ADEM and get permission to achieve what we’re trying to achieve. It’s going to be a great improvement for the area. It’s going to be a versatile field where we can play football one season and soccer the next season where the park can be utilized all year round.”

A contract with Skulski Consulting, LLC for Parks and Recreation Americans with Disabilities Act consulting services in the amount of $175,000 was also passed, as well as a professional services contract with Moffat & Nichol for the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail Management Plan.

Councilmembers also passed contracts with Kone, Inc. for north and south elevator cab repairs for the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal in the amount of $20,730 and an $11,700 contract for water damage repair to the south elevator; as well as a contract with TAG/The Architects Group for the City of Mobile Cruise Terminal Improvements construction management services in the amount of $11,400.