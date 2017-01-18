Beauregard’s Webb named ASWA’s 2017 Mr. Football

STAFF REPORTS

Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb was named the winner of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2017 Mr. Football award Wednesday at the ASWA’s Player of the Year luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel at the Convention Center in Montgomery.

The annual luncheon was sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

The 5-foot-8, 184-pound Webb set a single-season state record for touchdowns this year with 47. He also rushed for the second-highest rushing yards total in Alabama High School Athletic Association history with 3,242 yards.

He also earned the Class 5A Back of the Year honor.

Two players from the Call News/Washington County News coverage area earned Back or Lineman of the Year honors, with Blount’s Kadarius Toney named the Class 6A Back of the Year and St. Paul’s Ryan Johnson named the Class 5A Lineman of the Year.

The other Back of the Year winners include: Maplesville’s Terence Dunlap (1A), LaFayette’s JaTarvious Whitlow (2A), Piedmont’s Taylor Hayes (3A), West Limestone’s Reed Blakenship (4A) and Lee-Montgomery’s Henry Ruggs III (7A). The other Linemen of the Year winners include: Linden’s Brandon Bates (1A), Fyffe’s Tyler Wilhelm (2A), Piedmont’s Mason Langley (3A), St. James’ Sterling Jones (4A), Spanish Fort’s Thomas Johnston (6A) and James Clemens’ LaBryan Ray (7A).

The ASWA also announced its Super 12 team. The list includes Mobile-area players Toney and McGill-Toolen quarterback Bubba Thompson. Also on the team are Webb, Ruggs III, Hayes, Dunlap, Johnston, Ray, Whitlow, Jaylond Adams of Minor, Malik Cunningham of Park Crossing and Baniko Harley of Ramsay.