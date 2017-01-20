Man killed in Tillman’s Corner wreck

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in the middle of the Tillman’s Corner business district took the life of one of the drivers early Friday, Mobile police said.

The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. between Wiley Orr Road and Coca-Cola Road, about a third of a mile on the Mobile side of Interstate 10, police said.

Spokesman Officer Terence Perkins said the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup was westbound on U.S. 90 when the driver disregarded a traffic signal and struck the driver’s side of a GMC Sierra, killing the driver of the Sierra.

The victim’s name and the name of the other driver were not immediately released.