GulfQuest Maritime Museum to reopen

MOBILE — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson talked more about the recent planned reopening of the GulfQuest Maritime Museum, saying several things had changed which prompted the decision.

During Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, Stimpson said because the facility was financially unsustainable, solutions had to be found in order for it to be reopened after being closed for a couple of months.

“We were trying to find someone to come in and do something different,” he said. “Mainly, there wasn’t enough income to offset the operating costs. What the city has done over the last several months was that we stepped in and put some employees in there so the integrity of the building is stationed like it should be.

“Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees have been trying to figure what they needed to do to change the programming element of it and to generate more revenue, so they decided to sponsor a fundraiser so they can hopefully breathe some life back into GulfQuest.”

GulfQuest is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 18 with a grand re-opening and its newest exhibit — SHIPWRECK! Pirates and Treasure. The museum will have new operating hours, revised ticket pricing and free parking. Beginning Feb. 22, GulfQuest will be open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Stimpson said there were also some changes in management, but noted the museum itself has not been fully been turned over to GulfQuest, saying the city would still pay for its obligations. In addition, he said whatever marketing strategy is used to financially sustain GulfQuest would have to come from the board.

“We look at that as a responsibility of the board,” he said,. “That’s a question they will need to answer, and there are two things that need to be done — having the resources to do it and the right people to do the marketing.”

Council president Gina Gregory said while the city council is not involved in the day to day operations of the museum, she hoped the exhibit would help the facility get back on solid financial footing.

“I am hopeful that this exhibit that they have planned will be to their advantage,” she said. “We want nothing but success for the GulfQuest Museum.”

During the regular session, the city council, by a 6-1 vote, authorized a contract with Engineered Textile Products, doing business as Artcraft Awning Company, for suite awning replacements in the amount of $24,950 for Hank Aaron Stadium.

Councilwoman Bess Rich cast the lone no vote, expressing concerns that the Mobile BayBears have not paid back rent, and wants the organization to partner more closely with the city. She acknowledged that though the organization is paying rent on a quarterly basis, there was still the issue of back rent.

“The BayBears’ franchise owes us money for the years that they did not pay any lease,” she said. “There was an agreement where after we made improvements, they would pay the back lease. So far, they have made quarterly lease agreements under the new agreement, but the money that was not given was part of another initiative. If there are improvements that they need for their spectators, they should help pay for those improvements.”