Owners seek help in locating missing dog Flag

STAFF REPORT

Flag, a dog that was featured in a 2015 Call News story after it competed in the Westminster Dog Show, is missing and its owners are asking the public for help in locating him.

Flag is a 6-year-old male Australian Shepard. His coloring is described as red merle; it is a tan background with reddish brown splotches. He has a large white collar called a frill. Flag went missing on Jan. 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m. from his owner’s home, located near Lister Dairy Road in Creola. He was spotted soon afterward at a home on nearby Theopolis Road.

He is described as a sweet, humble, loving dog. He may have hidden during the recent storms.

A reward is being offered to the person who finds Flag or provides information and his safe return. It is hoped someone noticed a scared dog and gave Flag refuge during the storms.

Those who may know of Flag’s whereabouts or who may have information regarding his whereabouts are asked to phone 251-610-2406 or send an email to creolagunter@yahoo.com. Messages can also be received at the Facebook page of Kathryn Gunter.