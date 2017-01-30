Man slain, woman shot in hand in Mount Vernon

STAFF REPORT

MOUNT VERNON — A man was shot to death and a woman was shot in the hand by a man attempting to intervene in a domestic quarrel outside a home in the east end of Mount Vernon Monday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Myles said Rodney Ranell McCulland was found dead at the scene near the street at the corner of Marion Drive and Karen Drive in Mount Vernon’s Shepard Lake community.

A woman, who was not identified, was shot in the hand and was taken to a hospital in Mobile for treatment, Myles said.

Sheriff’s detectives said McCulland and the woman were involved in a domestic quarrel when Williams tried to intervene. When McCulland continued to strike the woman, Williams fired a warning shot. When McCulland did not stop hitting the woman, Williams fired again, this time fatally injuring McCulland and wounding the woman.

Myles said the woman’s gunshot wound was not life threatening.

Myles said Williams had contacted the sheriff’s office and was cooperating with investigators. As of midafternoon Monday, no arrests had been made.

The incident was reported to authorities about 10:45 a.m. Mount Vernon police and the MCSO were investigating the case jointly.