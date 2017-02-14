Drive-by shooting suspect identified in Prichard; Police describe him as ‘armed and dangerous’

STAFF REPORT

PRICHARD — A man described by police as “armed and dangerous” is wanted on a murder warrant for Kendrick Cordell Jones, 22, in connection with a Sunday drive-by shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Prichard.

Marion Earl Awudu was killed when he was shot in the face, Prichard police said. Jones is also being sought in connection with other felonies, police said.

Call 452-2211 or email info@thecityofprichard.org if you have information on jones’ whereabouts.

Jones, who has previous arrests for robbery and assault, was sentenced in 2014 to three years in prison for receiving stolen property, according to court records. It was not immediately known when he was released from custody.