Mobile City Council authorizes mayor to apply for grants

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday authorized Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply, accept and receive two FY2017 Sexual Assault Initiative Grants (SAKI) totaling $4 million, along with grants for Mobile Youth Violence Prevention II and Presidents’ Taskforce on 21st Century Policing totaling $625,000.

One of the SAKI grants, PA3, is for $1 million, while the other, the PA1 grant, totals $3 million.

Mobile Police Chief James Barber said the money will go a long way toward reducing the number of pending sexual assault cases the city has right now.

“It’s a series of grants that we try to get to help us with a backlog of sexual assault cases,” he said. “Ours go back to about 1979 and we began retaining them because the statute of limitations doesn’t apply. So you can imagine over the years they began to stack up.

“Right now, we have close to 1,800 sexual assault kits in our evidence locker,” he said. “One of the big challenges to us is that back in 1979, the technology was different than in 2017 in DNA and technology, and so with going back through and doing the analysis, we now have a database of all prisoners in the system that we can compare a lot of these sexual assault cases.”

Barber said since the police department began getting SAKI grants, there have been some positive results.

“When we began the SAKI grant, we probably had about two dozen active hits of DNA. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it will lead to an arrest, but it certainly reopens that case so we can find out if we can identify a perpetrator and have enough evidence to prosecute. Some of that is also contingent on the victims and whether or not they’re willing to proceed with prosecution.”

Barber said approving the Youth Violence Prevention and President’s Taskforce on 21st Century Policing Grants was crucial to bridging the gap between the police and the community.

“We’re trying to support crime prevention programs within the police department itself,” he said. “When you’re here in the 21st century looking at policing, you’re dealing with engagement between law enforcement and the community.

“We run two national programs out of Mobile — the Second Chance Program and the Bridging the Gap Program — which specifically targets ninth graders in the school system to engage them in how to act when they encounter law enforcement officers. On those particular grants, we try to expand those programs and be able to fund positions that will help us with the counseling that we will be able to accomplish.”

City councilmembers also heard from several citizens encouraging them to consider designating Mobile as a sanctuary city. Council President Gina Gregory reminded them that even though the city council or the city itself did not have a say in whether Mobile could be designated as a sanctuary city, they would be allowed to speak.

City attorney Ricardo Woods said it was a state and federal issue, saying no city official can enact a law that would go against federal or state law because Mobile has no home rule. It would be up to the state legislature to decide if Mobile can be designated as a sanctuary city.

“Because this is a state law or federal law, the city itself has no authority to establish such a law,” he said.

