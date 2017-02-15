Semmes honors first responders at city council meeting

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

SEMMES — Five first responders were honored with Distinguished Service Awards during the Semmes City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting for their role in saving the life of a Semmes resident on Jan. 15.

Captain Wade Walker, Jr., Lt. Stephen Schmidt, Lt. Daniel Rials, and firemen Gaylon Lambeth and Patrick Hadley were presented with the awards by Semmes Fire Department Chief Kevin Brooks during the work session of the meeting.

“On Jan. 15, they answered the call from a residence reporting a man was in cardiac arrest, Brooks told the Call News. “They were able to get to the residence and successfully revived the patient.”

Brooks also brought the city council up to date on calls made during the month of January. There was a total of 248 calls, with the majority of them (182) being rescue/emergency. Only eight of the calls were false alarms, while there were 19 fires.

“In the span of a month, we average 250-300 calls a month,” said Brooks.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gave its report. From Jan. 2 to Feb. 5, there were eight burglaries, six thefts, 11 automobile burglaries, and three auto thefts.

Public Works director James Franklin gave his report. Moffett Road intersection improvements at the intersection of Moffett Road and McCrary Road have been slowed down because there is a gas line in the way of a storm drain. Franklin said that construction could be delayed for about 3-6 months depending on the weather.

Meanwhile, sidewalk projects, according to Franklin, have been substantially completed. A walk-through is scheduled for the week of Feb. 13.

The city council voted 4-0 to rescind a resolution that authorized Mayor David Baker to enter into a $25,000 agreement with Crane Intelligence, Inc. for a comprehensive assessment of management operations. Councilmember Jerry Shirey was absent and Councilmember Terry Platt abstained.

“Essentially, the city decided to bid that contract out,” said Semmes city attorney Christopher Arledge. “That’s really it.”

“Because of the nature of the contract, we discussed it further and we decided to see how many companies out there were interested in it,” said Baker. “We’re trying to be completely open in our dealings, and if were uncertain about something that we may have passed, we correct it. It happens frequently in city government.”

In other matters coming before the city council:

Finance Committee Chairman Howard Smith said over the past month the books have not been closed, but income was “dramatically up.” Baker added that overtime had dropped progressively and added overtime should not be “knee jerk.”

A resolution was passed, authorizing Baker to execute an agreement concerning a Transportation Planning Process for the Mobile Urbanized Area.

Another resolution was passed, authorizing the expenditure of funds to purchase City of Semmes bottle water for the 2017 Freedom Celebration.