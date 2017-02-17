68-year-old woman murdered in Semmes; three teens arrested, including great-grandson, 13



SEMMES — A 68-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her home on Floyd Circle in Semmes late Thursday afternoon, and three teenagers, one the 13-year-old great-grandson of the victim, were later arrested near Grand Bay, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Mary Faulk.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Myles said that Faulk’s vehicle was taken after the shooting and was found on Edmond Marchand Drive in Grand Bay, about 20 miles from the crime scene.

A sheriff’s deputy found three people sitting in the car, and they all jumped out and ran into nearby woods, Myles said. After a perimeter was set up, deputies arrested the three and took them in for questioning, she said. The youngest of the three, who is 13, was identified as Faulk’s great-grandson. He was not identified by name.

One adult-age teen, Erick James Toomer, was charged with murder and second-degree marijuana possession and was taken to Mobile Metro Jail. The 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were also charged with murder and were taken to Strickland Youth Center. Myles said that all three confessed to killing the woman.

Anyone with additional information about the teens or the victim is asked to call 251-574-8633 or report anonymously at http://www.mobileso.com/report-a-crime/ .