Girl Scout Operation Cookie Care Package Underway

February 2017 – Girl Scout Cookie Season offers a variety of delicious, mouth-watering cookies, but its real focus is teaching girls five basic skills that are essential to leadership, to success, and to life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Operation Cookie Care Package, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much – our Armed Forces.

Operation Cookie Care Package (OCCP) is a program through which customers make donations to Girl Scout Troops that are used to purchase Girl Scout Cookies for our brave military troops and individuals in veterans’ hospitals so they can enjoy a little taste of home. At the end of the Cookie Season on March 5, girls will turn in their donations, and the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will place a special OCCP order with the cookie baker. In April, GSSA will deliver Cookies to the designated military organizations, such as the USO and also to local military branches.

Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer for GSSA, said, “Operation Cookie Care Package provides a wonderful way for individuals in our community to both support our Girl Scouts and our brave members of the military. We are delighted to share with the girls we serve yet another opportunity to make a difference in the world around them.”

Girl Scout Troops can be found at local retail locations every weekend until the sale ends. For more information on how to donate to Operation Cookie Care Package, or to locate a troop, please email communications@girlscoutssa.org or call (800)-239-6636.