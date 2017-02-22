Pastor, two others receive 20-year sentences for aggravated child abuse

By MARK R. KENT

MOBILE — Mobile County Circuit Judge Charles A. Graddick on Wednesday sentenced a minister and two others to 20 years in prison each for multiple counts of aggravated child abuse while operating a church-sponsored youth facility.

The Rev. John Young on Jan. 13 had been convicted by a jury of five counts, while William Knott and Aleshia Moffett each were convicted on three counts. The 20-year sentences are the maximum for the charge, and in all three instances Graddick ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.

But Graddick still had plenty to say to the defendants as each was sentenced individually during a 90-minute hearing held before a gallery filled to capacity with supporters of Young from his church, Solid Rock Ministries in Mobile.

“I wouldn’t allow my Labrador retriever to be put in a box and kept there for days on end,” Graddick told Moffett as she stood before the judge. “I can’t imagine shackling a bunch of children and giving them PT (physical training) until they’re exhausted.” Graddick even made a reference liking the conditions at the Saving Youth Foundation’s boys’ and girls’ residences to Guantanamo Bay, the Cuban prison where the U.S. housed people suspected of terrorist acts.

Most in the gallery quickly left as the hearing ended, with many of them weeping. No statements were taken during the hearing from any of the young victims who were the center of the trial.

Young, Knott and Moffett were each led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after their sentences were handed down.

The three were accused at trial, among other things of prolonged isolation, failure to provide adequate medical care and excessive doses of PT. “Would you want your child to get locked up, to be taken in the middle of the night and shackled, and taken to another part of the country?” Graddick asked Young, who himself is a parent.

Many of the young people who were sent to Saving Youth Foundation came from other parts of the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Defense team members Marcus Foxx, Sid Harrell and James Brandyburg told Graddick their clients would file for an appeal, but after the hearing, none would talk to reporters. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the state has no intention to allow for an appeal bond for any of the defendants should they formally file for an appeal.