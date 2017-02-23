Family Health, WIC to remain open Saturday morning

STAFF REPORT

Because of the importance of providing for its citizens, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) will keep its doors open this Saturday (Feb. 25) to offer its usual services at the Keeler Memorial Building at 251 N. Bayou Street.

Family Health, the primary care division of MCHD, will have its Gorgas Health Center running from 8 a.m. to noon that day. This will be for patients who have previously scheduled an appointment and for those wishing to utilize the Urgent Care services.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program will also operate between 8 a.m. and noon. Staff will be on hand to certify new participants and to issue supplemental nutritious foods to those already signed up for the program.

“While many businesses will close their doors because of Carnival season, we believe there are still people out there who need to see a provider or to pick up their WIC supplies,” said Dr. Angelia Lewis, the Director of Family Health Clinical Services. “The streets may be congested with parades, but we still want to be there for our clients.”

To make an appointment or to receive for more information on WIC, call 251-690-8889.

MCHD will join other Mobile County government offices and be closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Mardi Gras. All MCHD facilities will reopen for normal operations on Wednesday.