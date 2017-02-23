Mobile Police seeking information regarding missing woman

STAFF REPORT

Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in its search for a missing woman.

MPD officials are attempting to locate 29-year-old Natasha Williams, a group home resident. Williams is considered mentally challenged. She also suffers from a personality disorder and is prone to hurting herself.

Williams was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, pink scrub pants and black boots. She will also have scars on her arms from prior self-mutilation acts.

Anyone with information on her location or any other information as to her whereabouts or a recent sighting is asked to call 251-208-7211.