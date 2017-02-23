Semmes juvenile is missing

Staff Report

SEMMES — A 17-year-old boy was reported missing in Semmes Wednesday and as of midday Thursday had not been located, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reported. The public’s help is needed in attempting to find him.

John Thomas Brown is 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday leaving his home in Semmes wearing pajama bottoms, no shoes and no shirt. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call the MCSO at 575-8589.