Handprint Tile Event this Saturday

Children Invited to Leave Lasting Mark at New Playground Express

Mobile, AL – Councilwoman Bess Rich will hold an event this Saturday, March 4th to give children the opportunity to make handprint tiles that will be part of the Gazebo Wall at the new Playground Express at Medal of Honor Park. Contributions for the tiles would be appreciated and will go towards a future splash pad at the playground.

“This is a great opportunity for children to leave their lasting mark at this playground which thousands of families from across the city frequent,” said Councilmember Bess Rich.

The playground is currently undergoing a major rehabilitation and renovation complete with the installation of a one-of-a-kind structure that celebrates different modes of transportation and the city of Mobile. The project is the result of a partnership between the City and County.

The project consists of a totally rebuilt “Playground Express” with a modern play structure, equipment and safety surfaces along with a fully renovated playground area complete with new fencing, garbage cans, benches, and drinking fountain. The theme of the playground will continue to be ‘transportation’ and the various structures will represent the various modes of transportation locally and the city itself. It is expected to re-open this Spring. Attached is a rendering of the new playground.

The Handprint Tile Fundraiser event will take place at the Connie Hudson Senior Center at 3201 Hillcrest Road from 9-Noon. Also attached is more information on the event. A $15 donation per tile would be appreciated.