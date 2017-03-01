Man missing from Chickasaw

Missing person

The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Dalton Eric Mizelle, 19, who hasn’t been seen since leaving his residence in Chickasaw on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at approximately 9 a.m.. He was seen getting into a small black pickup truck, unknown make and model. Dalton is 5’10”, 160 lbs and has brown eyes and hair and was wearing a black tee shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on Mizelle’s whereabouts, contact the Chickasaw Police Department at 251-452-6455/0571. You can remain anonymous.