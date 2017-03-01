Mobile County Commission votes in pay raise for sheriff’s department

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Department received some good news during the Mobile County Commission’s regular meeting on Feb. 23 — a long-awaited pay raise for deputies, corrections officers and supervisors.

County commissioners voted 2-1 for the raise, with County Commission President Merceria Ludgood voting against it.

Under a plan proposed by Commissioner Connie Hudson, a 7.5 percent pay raise will be given to sworn and corrections officers. The effective date of this increase is expected to be March 11. The total cost for the 7.5 percent increase is $1,187,066 and the salary adjustment will be contingent upon personnel board action to adjust salary ranges for sworn and corrections personnel.

If funds are available, there will also be a 2.5 percent increase in October for county employees across the board. Hudson stressed to the Call News the 2.5 percent proposed raise has yet to be approved. For that to happen, according to Hudson’s plan, the following measures in the 2018 budget would have to be implemented. They include utilizing up to $2,000 of unassigned fund balance to carry forward annually; redirecting tobacco tax collections from the Industrial Development Authority (which averages $900,000 a year) and utilizing the projected balance of revenue generated by the simplified seller’s use tax and remittance act (minus $1.2 million dollars for the District Attorney settlement), with estimated revenue at $300,000 a year.

Ludgood, who said she did not have enough time to review Hudson’s proposal, expressed reservations about the plan, noting that with the settlement with the district attorney’s office, additional funding for the raises was a risk.

“Adding an additional 10 percent (for the sheriff’s department and county employees) doesn’t seem prudent to me,” she said. “If I had to vote today, I would have to vote no.”

County Commissioner Jerry Carl countered by saying the raises were needed and Hudson ‘s plan seemed reasonable.

“One of the top priorities is the safety of our citizens,” he said. “I’m for it, I think it’s a good plan. The 2.5 percent is a little iffy; we may have to cut certain areas (to accommodate the raise).”

“This will be sustained yearly,” Hudson said about the 7.5 percent raise for sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers. “We hear about what the sheriff (Sam Cochran) has said about retaining and hiring qualified people. They’re losing people every day, and it’s becoming a crisis, and it’s incumbent for us to react to that.’’

The current starting pay of a deputy sheriff in Mobile County is $32,000, while the starting salary for a corrections officer is about $30,000. Hudson said the raise will help the sheriff’s department be more competitive with other law enforcement agencies in the county, thanks to the county’s projected financial growth.

“It’s a good start to working toward the solutions to the crisis we recently found ourselves in,” said Cochran. “Because we have not had step increases in the past few years, a sheriff’s deputy with 15 years’ experience is making only $1,500 more than one who has been working with the department for only a year. It shows that it’s not only in our starting salary, but in our ranks, that we’ve got to continue to work on.”

Cochran said over the past few years, he has lost personnel because salaries were not competitive with other law enforcement agencies.

“As I said too many times, we’re losing deputies, and we’re 24 corrections officers short just two weeks ago,” he said. Our challenges are in hiring and recruiting, and in the quality of recruits, we’ve seen that decline. We’ve been losing a couple dozen deputies in the last couple of years, and in order to hire new deputies, we would have to commit $500,000, and I suspect we will spend three-quarters of a million dollars this year.

“Previously, we did not have to send officers out of town because we were able to hire experienced officers. When that source dried up, it began to hurt us. The corrections officers in the jail, which play a vital role in our community, we’re losing them at a greater rate than our deputies. This raise will slow down the attrition rate.

“The discussion comes up about economic development, but I tell you, public safety is economic development. When you have no public safety, you can’t expect to have economic development. I praise Commissioner Hudson and Commissioner Carl for recognizing that need when I highly sounded the alarm. Companies will not want to come here if they saw degradation of our public safety, and that was what I was concerned with.”

Additional action taken by the Mobile County Commission included:

Approval of a bid of $1,184,000 to the Sycamore Corporation, Inc., for Mt. Vernon Park improvements.

Approval of a contract totaling $125,000 to The Coleman Group, d/b/a Spherion, for the Mobile County Summer Internship Program. This money is coming from District 1 funds. Of the $125,000, $100,000 is coming from the education fund, while the other $25,000 is coming from the General Fund.

Approval of a grant application to the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) in the amount of $344,741 for the continued funding of the Mobile County Foster Grandparent Program, for the period July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, with a county match of $98,796. In addition, the County Commission also approved a grant application to the Corporation for National and Community Service in the amount of $320,113 for continued funding of the Senior Companion Program, for the period July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, with a county match of $127,373.

Approval of an amendment to the 2012 Capital Improvement Plan, adding completion of the Semmes Ballpark/Mary G. Montgomery Parking lots (project CIP-2013-038C), in the amount of $22,851.49.