Byrne to hold Mobile town hall meeting

MOBILE — Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) will hold a town hall meeting in Mobile on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. CST at Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center, located at 1717 Dauphin Street.

Byrne has held more than 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the telephone and on Facebook. These town hall meetings give residents of Southwest Alabama the chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with their congressman.

The town hall meeting is free and open to the public.